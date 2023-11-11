Mielle Organics, a leading haircare brand, has launched a new campaign, “From One Queen to Another,” to empower women and challenge beauty secret gatekeeping. The campaign features Mielle’s social ambassador and basketball star, Angel Reese, to help blend the industries of sports and beauty.

Following a year of significant growth for the brand, some highlights include a partnership with Procter & Gamble and becoming the first-ever official textured haircare partner of the WNBA.

CEO and founder Monique Rodriguez explained the new campaign and face of the brand.

Can you share the inspiration behind this new campaign?

The inspiration behind our campaign, “From One Queen to Another,” came from a specific point: the moment we announced our partnership with P&G back in January. I’ve seen and read the comments. Many people were concerned about the formulas changing and the products no longer being accessible to our communities. I wanted to change that narrative and help people understand that the main driver of partnerships is to counteract that. We aim to increase accessibility for our consumers. It was always a dream of mine to be able to scale. When I created my goal, it was to do exactly that: to share my secrets to having healthy and stronger hair. That’s truly what moving “From One Queen to Another” is all about. It’s like passing the crown and the torch. I’m sharing information because I want all of our users who come in contact with my products to know that they continue to inspire and encourage me.

How does selecting Angel Reese as the face of the brand reflect Mielle’s values?

First of all, Angel Reese is amazing, both on and off the court. You see her on the court and think, “Wow, this girl is a superstar,” but she’s also one when she’s not playing. For me, that’s important. I want to know that your character is consistent and that it doesn’t change or flip a switch. For me, that’s the ultimate domain. She’s fierce, aggressive, a leader, and exudes confidence. When we talk about authenticity, it breeds confidence, and Angel exudes that type of confidence. She has strength and grace, and she carries it so well for someone so young. For me, she also aligns with our vision and mission and, more importantly, the sisterhood that we display. If you look at her and how she interacts with her teammates, you can genuinely see that there’s a sisterhood there. I’ve been able to meet her and experience her myself and to see her with her other teammates. This is truly what “From One Queen to Another” represents. We are super excited about the partnership and bridging the gap between sports and beauty.