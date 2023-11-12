Keke Palmer’s ex-Darius Jackson understands why animals eat their young

More disturbing news is billowing up from the Keke Palmer-Darius Jackson domestic violence debacle.

According to the restraining order lawsuit filed by the Nope actress and obtained by The Neighborhood Talk, Palmer was disturbed that Jackson empathizes with male animals that are known to eat their young.

Perhaps even worse, Palmer accused Jackson of once saying that his love for his child is solely tied to his love for the mother.

As rolling out previously reported, Palmer, 30, successfully filed a temporary restraining order that keeps Jackson 100 feet from her at all times. She was also able to obtain an order that enables her to have sole custody of their eight-month-old son Leo, until Palmer’s next court appearance in December 2023.

The court filing stem from the receipts that Palmer was able to supply the Los Angeles County court that Jackson was abusive, physically and emotionally, for an extended period of time.

Moreover, the Akeelah and the Bee actress also shared disturbing details of comments made by Jackson in the presence of her and their son. “[He] said very disturbing things to me that caused me to fear for our son’s safety with him,” she and her attorney wrote in the brief. Among the troubling statements, Jackson said “how he understood why male animals in the wild want to eat their children.”

Jackson also allegedly said that “a man’s love for his child is based on if he loves the woman.”

Palmer was also disquieted by Jackson’s anger towards Leo when the infant would cry during diaper changes.

“Darius started getting rough with Leo physically and I stepped in to make sure Darius would not hurt him. [He] was angry and it almost became a tug of war with Leo,” Keke recalled. She said Jackson finally let go of the baby, but he stormed out of the room after popping her in the head.