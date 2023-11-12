Kel Mitchell breaks silence on recent health scare

You gotta give it up for Kel Mitchell.

While most celebrities would be especially tight-lipped about health conditions, the star of the soon to be released Good Burger 2 is opening up to fans and explaining the recent health scare he suffered.

In a video recently posted to his Instagram account, the actor gives a step by step of what happened to him.

“For those curious about recent events and my well-being, appreciate the concern and sending love your way. This should bring some clarity,” reads the caption of the video post.

In the video, Mitchell recalls, “I was out shopping when suddenly the whole room started spinning. So I was like, ‘I must be dehydrated so I need to go get some water, some food.’ When I did that, the whole right side of my arm was numb, followed by me not being able to swallow. That’s when I panicked. And so I drove myself to the hospital.”

Mitchell says that after being admitted to the hospital. the staff performed a range of tests and he failed an “arm and a leg test” emphasizing, “I could not move my right arm.” Soon doctors ordered a CT scan and it was then that he got some answers as to the cause of his condition.

“It was actually a bulging disc that I had from a prior injury that was pressing up against a nerve, mimicking all those symptoms that I was going through,” he revealed “I’m thanking God that I am good. Thank y’all for all the prayers in the comments. Even the crazy ones. I saw that said ‘Give him some orange soda in his IV.’”

We’re just glad Kel is okay and wish him a speedy recovery.