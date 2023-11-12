Kooking with Kelli celebrates triple product release at the Taste Boutique

Baltimore native Chef Kelli of “Kooking with Kelli,” continues to create generational wealth with more initiatives for her world renown restaurant Nana’s Chicken-n-Waffles. On Nov. 9 at the Taste Boutique owned by Teresa Caldwell, the Kooking with Kelli chef held a double debut launch party. Not only did the former OWN TV cooking show host celebrate the launch of three new products; Kooking with Kelli Kajun grits, gold-flaked 24k Magik maple syrup and Nana’s Chicken-n-Waffle Original mix, the event doubled as the release of her Hype Hair magazine cover reveal party.

It was an amazing night in Midtown Atlanta where tastemakers, foodies and fashionistas united at the boutique owned by the mom of one of Atlanta’s favorite actors and rap artists, Shad Moss. The guests were privy to the first public tasting of the gold-flaked 24k Magik maple syrup and Nana’s Chicken-n-Waffles original waffle mix. The hip country-style packaging almost looked too pretty to open.

The Nana’s Food truck was parked right outside and the servers were on deck with excellent customer service skills as they passed around food at the boutique. The fashion garment display table was instantly turned into the TC Craft Tequila Bar with free samples for everyone in attendance. Kooking with Kelli long time friends, supporters and special invited guests held up a shot in the tiny blue tequila branded cup to participate in a toast to Kelli by Hype Hair magazine fourth generational owner Lia Dias.

“This one is very special to me, I don’t normally do this but this one is really personal. I believe in creating generational wealth because that’s what I know. But to celebrate Kelli tonight and honor her and her beautiful daughters with this cover speaks volume, especially to see a woman of color doing it on her own is very special,” exclaimed Lia Dias. Both women shared a lot of common goals as they are both newly divorced, business owners paving the way for black successful females to learn to support each other in their endeavors.

Kelli’s mom Gigi, her four daughters, were a fine example of three generations of women all running their own restaurant in the Black Mecca of Atlanta suburbs McDonough, GA. Nana wasn’t present as it was past her bedtime but the priceless look on the faces of her four daughters left forever impressions on all the guests that were present.

The Kooking with Kelli cookbooks were also a hot item for sale at the event. Chef Kelli couldn’t hold back the tears as she thanked everyone for coming out to support. She acknowledged her friend from college Derek J (world renown award winning hair stylist), Erica Barrett owner of over 70 restaurants, DoughBoy Pizza franchise and she distributes and created the packaging of Kelli’s three new products. “The past two years have been very challenging. Divorce is hard. I’m so proud to be raising my four daughters and showing them by my actions that they do can do this and teaching them how to run a business and be independent women is probably one of the best gifts I can give to them besides love,” – Chef Kelli

Nana’s Chicken-n-Waffles is located at 1500 GA-20 #130, McDonough, GA 30253. Follow @nanaschickennwaffles on instagram