How Doja Cat and more have embraced the no-eyebrow look

In the beauty industry, trends are always evolving. The latest trend is shaved eyebrows, which is challenging traditional beauty standards and providing a new form of self-expression. This trend, once seen as rebellious, is now becoming mainstream. Celebrities and influencers have embraced it, and it’s gaining popularity on social media platforms like TikTok.

The rise of the no-eyebrow look aligns with the increase in remote work and the lessening of traditional office norms.

It also fits with the growing influence of drag culture on mainstream beauty trends.

Changing your eyebrows can dramatically alter the shape of your face, which is a powerful form of self-expression.

This trend isn’t new; people have been altering their eyebrows for dramatic effect for centuries. Today, it offers a less invasive alternative to cosmetic procedures.

While it may have started as a rebellious act, its growing popularity is making it more commonplace. Shaving one’s eyebrows is a bold declaration of individuality and a rejection of conventional beauty standards.

It’s currently being embraced by several celebrities and social media users. Stars like Doja Cat, Whoopie Goldberg, Madonna and model Jodie Turner-Smith have all been seen sporting this look.

On social media platforms like TikTok, users are sharing their own experiences with shaving their eyebrows, adding their unique twists and inspiring others to try out this bold trend. As this trend continues to evolve, it’s clear that the “face” of beauty is changing.