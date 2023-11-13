Houston‘s newest immersive 2D art and entertainment studio, Fête 832, is making waves in the Heights Art District. The studio, founded by Andrea Nunn, has hosted over 10,000 sessions in its first 11 months and is set to launch a new sneaker figurine in partnership with PJ Tucker’s The Better Generation. The launch party, featuring music, food, and a sneaker raffle, will take place on Nov. 18.

The studio’s unique concept has gone viral on social media as a top Houston date night spot.

Nunn opened up to rolling out about why their current focus is on 2D figurine sneakers.

What inspired Fête 832?

I was in corporate America for almost ten years. Entrepreneurship was something that I never saw myself doing. I noticed that there was a huge gap in things to do. In Houston, there’s a great array of things to do eating-wise. I wanted to create and open up an art studio. The name ‘Fête’ means an elaborate celebration or party. Fête is a new concept inspired by my upbringing in my grandmother’s house, surrounded by many figurines she collected. I thought this would be a great opportunity to offer something new to my generation.

What method do you all use for the 2D figurine?

With a pouring method, we use two tools: a traditional plastic spoon and a pipette. The paint has a pouring medium, which makes traditional acrylic paints a bit thicker, like the consistency of shampoo or a solid structure. Our paint has a pour method that makes it a water-like texture. Our guests use the two tools to first pour the paint directly out of the cup onto the figurine and then recycle the paint that lands in their tray using those tools. The spoon is for the heavy lifting, and the pipette is for detail work.

Why are you all currently focusing on sneakers as the 2D model?

As a person who has a big foot, I find sneakers and their beautiful colorways to be a form of artistry. I like to express myself with what I wear, especially my sneakers. Some of the most colorful expressions of art and how we wear it and express ourselves to the world [are] done through sneakers.

Any advice for aspiring entrepreneurs that are looking up to you?

People ask me all the time how I am successful. It’s the moment when you bet on yourself and believe that you know exactly what your purpose is. Sometimes entrepreneurship is not about knowing how, it’s about knowing why. I knew that art was my purpose and what I was meant to leave as a legacy in this world. I enjoy painting, getting dirty, and having paint on my arms, or even in my hair. A big part of entrepreneurship is loving what you’re doing.