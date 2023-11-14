Despite critics, Doja Cat shows pride in being herself

Doja Cat is outsmarting the competition.

The only way some music fans are able to know what their favorite artist is thinking creatively is usually from interviews. Whether it be via a major platform or Instagram Live, having access to what an artist is doing now is easily accessible.

In today’s music landscape, Doja Cat expresses herself on social media but doesn’t do many interviews and shies away from explaining why she does the things that she does.

From her questionable music videos, style evolution, to awkward social media videos, some fans just want to know what Doja Cat is thinking. Well, she gave her fans a comedic look into her mind on Nov. 13 when she released a video titled “Doja Cat answers the hard-hitting questions.”

In the video, Doja Cat is on a fictional talk show where she plays herself, and the host interviewing her. In typical Doja Cat fashion, the host’s face is covered in what looks like red paint and is considered her alter ego, Scarlet.

Throughout the interview, Scarlet asks Doja Cat questions that fans may have pondered about the artist.

One of the first topics that Scarlet brings up is fans thinking Doja Cat shaving her eyebrows means that she’s crazy.

Scarlet interviews Doja Cat 🩸 pic.twitter.com/d9Kk539UbO — The Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) November 13, 2023

I don’t shave my v—–,” Doja Cat said.

Scarlet then brings up the controversy of Doja Cat losing over a million followers, which happened earlier in the year after she went off during a rant, telling her fans to “get a job.” In this interview with her alter ego, she jokingly gave another reason she lost followers.

“Because I posted a picture of Whoopi Goldberg’s n—— on Instagram,” Doja Cat said.

Toward the end of the interview, Scarlet asks another question fans might want to know.

“This might be a silly question. Do you appreciate the people and the fans who support your music?” Scarlet said.

Doja Cat had thought bubbles that said, “I hate my fans. My fans are dumb,” but she answered aloud, “Yeah.”

Doja Cat is trolling her fans and the narratives surrounding her in this six-minute interview, but it’s something that not a lot of artists would do. She’s showing that her creative lane is different than others, while also being herself. She’s also showing that despite what people say about her, she’s going to continue to make the music that pleases her and her fan base.