Fans slam Bebe Rexha for saying Nicki Minaj is better than Cardi B

If Bebe Rexha was on a clout-chasing expedition, then her scheme worked. She awakened the dormant Cardi discipleship when she claimed that Nicki Minaj was a superior emcee and writer than the “Bodak Yellow” empress.
BeBe Rexha has worked with both Nicki and Cardi, and she opines that the Pink Fridaz 2 artist is better than the Invasion of Privacy raptress.
Cardi and Nicki’s fan bases subsequently got into a spat emanating from Bebe Rexha’s pronouncements.
Rexha said she gives Minaj the nod over Cardi because “Nicki writes her own s—-” and because of her longevity.
Cardi B supporters were outraged not only because Rexha believes Nicki is better than her fellow New Yorker, but they are also resentful that she sort of reignited a feud between the two artists and their fanbases that had been dormant.
“Who is Bebe 😂😂😂 oh lord I’m my mama 😂😂😂,” said one fan.
- “It’s the people always comparing the 2 as you see. Why was Cardis name even mentioned. Y’all are weird.”
- “I never liked her after she said Rihanna couldn’t sing.”
- “Y’all do know the beef is over right. Nicki congratulated cardi on beating Taylor on the charts like we gotta let this go. Both women are talented in their own ways.”
- “Girl who the f— asked you?”