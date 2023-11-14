Fans slam Bebe Rexha for saying Nicki Minaj is better than Cardi B

If Bebe Rexha was on a clout-chasing expedition, then her scheme worked. She awakened the dormant Cardi discipleship when she claimed that Nicki Minaj was a superior emcee and writer than the “Bodak Yellow” empress.

BeBe Rexha has worked with both Nicki and Cardi, and she opines that the Pink Fridaz 2 artist is better than the Invasion of Privacy raptress.

Cardi and Nicki’s fan bases subsequently got into a spat emanating from Bebe Rexha’s pronouncements.

Rexha said she gives Minaj the nod over Cardi because “Nicki writes her own s—-” and because of her longevity.

Cardi B supporters were outraged not only because Rexha believes Nicki is better than her fellow New Yorker, but they are also resentful that she sort of reignited a feud between the two artists and their fanbases that had been dormant.

“Who is Bebe 😂😂😂 oh lord I’m my mama 😂😂😂,” said one fan.