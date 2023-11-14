Little Batman takes on 2 new foes in the holiday special ‘Merry Little Batman’

Little Batman has the fate of Christmas in his hands when he’s left home alone, and the bad guys are hard at work in the holiday animated film Merry Little Batman.

The animated film features a young Damian Wayne alone in Wayne Manor on Christmas Eve. Left to his own devices, he must defend his home and all of Gotham City from supervillains, crooks, and anyone hell-bent on taking down Gotham City during the holiday season. If the early artwork is an indicator, it looks like the Caped Crusaders will find themselves in the midst of conflict with none other than the Joker.

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and based on characters from DC, Merry Little Batman features the voices of Yonas Kibreab, Luke Wilson, James Cromwell, and David Hornsby and is directed by Mike Roth (Regular Show) from a screenplay by Morgan Evans (Teen Titans Go!) and Jase Ricci (Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham). Roth also serves as executive producer alongside Sam Register (Looney Tunes cartoons).

Merry Little Batman streams globally on Prime Video on December 8.