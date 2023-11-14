Kim Kardashian talks about bidding war with TV host over a Balenciaga dress

Kim Kardashian went head-to-head with Lauren Sanchez at an auction for a Balenciaga dress.

The 43-year-old reality superstar is good friends with TV host Sanchez, 53, who recently got engaged to Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos — and recalled a time that they were together at a dinner put on by the Kering Foundation during New York Fashion Week, where the two fought to win a number by the esteemed fashion house but Kardashian decided they could share it.

“I’m a big auction girl. and my strategy was to come in last minute. I called [across the room] ‘We’ll share it!’ I thought, you wear it once, I’ll wear it once, it’ll be so cute!” Kardashian told Vogue in a joint interview with Sanchez.

In the end, Kering offered to make two dresses, and both women paid $200K and traveled to Paris together for the fitting.

Meanwhile, Kardashian went on to add that she and Sanchez are always in touch with each other via their DMs and described the bride-to-be as a “girl’s girl.”

“Lauren and I are always sending DMs building each other up. Every time there’s a look that we like, she’ll say, ‘wow,’ or, ‘OMG you look amazing.’ She’s such a girl’s girl!” she said.

In August, the couple held a lavish engagement party with a select group of friends aboard the billionaire’s $500 million super yacht.

They were joined by Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his partner Paula Hurd, Wendi Murdoch — the ex-wife of media mogul Rupert Murdoch — and socialite Fabiola Beracasa Beckman for the “intimate” affair aboard the Bezos’ beloved Kora in the breathtaking Positano, Italy, according to the New York Post‘s Page Six column.

Bezos proposed to the former broadcaster aboard Kora off the coast of Cannes in May.