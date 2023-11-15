Deshaun Watson, the Cleveland Browns’ $230 million quarterback, will miss the rest of the season after suffering a fractured right shoulder in Sunday’s dramatic 33-31 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

“Deshaun Watson underwent an MRI Monday on two injuries sustained on different plays in the first half,” the Browns said in a statement. “Imaging on his left ankle revealed a high-ankle sprain. In addition, postgame, Deshaun notified our medical staff of a new discomfort in his right shoulder that he felt after a hit in the first half.”

The bad news for the player with the biggest guaranteed contract in NFL history — he’s in the second year of a five-year deal averaging $46 million a season — came only moments after what was arguably his finest hour in a Browns uniform. Watson played through the pain in the second half, remarkably going 14-for-14 on his passes and leading the Browns to the game-winning field goal on the last play of the game.

“I’m still in disbelief,” said Watson.

The injury has nothing to do with the rotator cuff strain that caused him to miss four games earlier this year. Watson returned from that injury only two weeks ago.

The controversial quarterback had started this year fresh off a suspension-marred 2022 season. The NFL sanctioned him 11 games for allegedly engaging in sexual impropriety and harassment with more than two dozen female massage therapists while a member of the Houston Texans over a 19-month period in 2020 and 2021.

“We are very disappointed and devastated for Deshaun, especially given all that he has battled and gone through medically this season,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said. “We look at this as an incredible challenge and opportunity for our organization.”