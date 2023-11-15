Goorin Bros’ Aaron King gives 4 essentials men must consider when buying a hat

Fashion is different for everybody, but when it comes to styling a hat, Goorin Bros’ Aaron King says there are some things to take into account before making the purchase. Whether it’s fit or color, there could be a hat that perfectly complements someone’s look. King, who’s located in Atlanta, has some ideas to take your outfit to the next level.

What are things men should look for when buying a hat?

Not all shapes agree with your facial structure, and it’s very important to pay attention to that. The second thing I look for is your skin tone. What colors look good up against you? The third thing I’m looking for is how does it fit? How does it feel? Is it snug? Is it tight? If it’s tight, take it off. If it’s snug, that’s fine because that’s what you want. The last thing is style. Do you like it? Do you not? Does it agree with your outfit? Do you see an outfit with that? The last one is really for you. The first three are for me, but the last one is yours because this is a partnership. I’m not wearing this hat; you are, but at the same time, once you walk out the door, you represent my brand, so I want to make sure you feel good and look good and are walking in your purpose.

How do you view fashion in 2023?

I think it’s very important because of how the world is moving these days. The introduction of social media has made people way more aware, and they take their appearance and how people see them way more importantly. I think it’s also important not to get too lost in that because then you forget who you are as a person, and you get convoluted because you will get too influenced by too many things around you. Fashion allows people to express themselves, it allows people to see themselves in different lights so they can try different things, but also just allows you to show up for yourself.

You can buy clothes, but you can’t buy style. You have to be taught that. Watch and learn. Try different colors. That’s why I love it when people explore different color palettes. I tell people about the color wheel on the internet. You have your primary colors, you have your secondary colors, and then you have those shades of that color. I always tell people to take two or three colors a year and look through that color wheel. Let’s say you take blue, take all of those colors of blue, and play in there. See what feels good, see what feels right, and then go to the right and go to the left. Most of the time, those colors to the right and left are perfectly complementary.