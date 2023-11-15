Keke Palmer’s mother went volcanic on her daughter’s ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson and his entire family for the systematic abuse of her daughter and for calling her out of her name at regular intervals.

Sharon Palmer goes on a prolonged, profanity-laced tirade at Jackson in a fully-released audio of their contentious conversation. The mother, who is a long-time Hollywood insider, chastised Jackson severely for routinely calling Keke Palmer a “b—-“, “whore,” “cunt” and other choice names.

“Your b—- a— mama … she f—–d you up. She the one who got you thinking you can go around and harass women,” Sharon Palmer roared into the phone. She also rebuked Jackson for allegedly choking his own sister.

At first, Sharon Palmer said she tried to give Jackson the benefit of the doubt because he exemplified mental health instability. But once he started laying hands on her daughter, Keke Palmer, the mother’s perspective changed radically.

“I tried to be nice to you because I thought you had some mental problems,” Sharon is heard saying at one point.

During the conversation, Keke Palmer also derided Jackson for his radical mood swings where he would overload on the kindness quotient and then suddenly become hostile and menacing towards her. However, Palmer also took accountability for saying mean things to Jackson and hitting him as well.

The call is approximately eight minutes long and was obtained by blogger Armon Wiggins, according to Baller Alert.

The released telephone recording comes in the aftermath of Palmer’s successful application for a restraining order against Jackson, who must remain 100 feet away from Palmer.

The Los Angeles County court also granted Palmer sole custody of their eight-month-old son, Leo, until a new hearing takes place on Dec. 5, 2023. It will be decided then if the TRO will become permanent.