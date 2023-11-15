Beloved actress Niecy Nash went into lioness mode after a fan gave her daughter a back-handed compliment on social media.

Dia Nash explained to her TikTok followers that she was taking a reprieve from the exhaustive dating scene and leaving that up to the women who consider themselves “strong.”

During the 30-second video, entitled “My last day dating” Dia Nash played a recording of a voicemail left by an unidentified male who thought he was being clever with a most ridiculous “compliment.”

“With your bug eyes. Big eyes, big lips looking a–,” the man said, then compared the daughter to a 1999 animated series “Courage the Cowardly Dog.”

“Courage the Cowardly Dog character looking a–. But I think you cute so I’mma f— with you,” he added.

After the recording stopped, Dia Nash then put this in the caption: “Is this a crazy pick up line or am I just being sensitive?”

“And that was him being nice. I look like a cartoon mutt, but I’m cute, so he gonna f—- with me for real, though. I don’t think I am strong enough, so I’m gonna leave it to y’all. Y’all got it.”

Not long after the daughter’s video went viral, the “Claws” actress hopped onto her platform to gather up the wayward male fan.

“This is my child. Dia Nash. This backhanded statement will have me in full momma mode I don’t play about mine and boy if you trying to be funny – you’re not! @dialarennash people who are really for you won’t do this,” Nash wrote and then added an eye roll, shrug, and red flag emoji.