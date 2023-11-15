Sky Palmer, commonly known as Sky Directs, has used his visionary and creative mindset with his latest directed film , Run Nixon, which will be released on November 22 in select AMC Theaters. The film plans to tell a tale of sacrifice, unbreakable family bonds, and the lengths a parent will go to protect their child. With experience as a director, Sky Directs plans to catch the viewer’s attention and tap into their emotions.

Sky Directs spoke with rolling out about the film and what people should expect.

Where were you when you came up with the idea for this film?

I was living with my father. I had my whole family. My wife and my two kids. We just lost our house, so we were kind of homeless for a little period, and my father moved me into my little sister’s room. I was at a place where I was stuck, and I didn’t know what to do, but the vision came from a dream I had about my uncle, who passed away. I was at a place where I was like, “Yo, I gotta make something happen.” I had this dream, woke up, and wrote the script from what he was feeding me. As far as where I was at with the actors, I needed to find talent because I couldn’t go get a Denzel Washington or one of the famous type actors, but I was at a place where I was like, I know I can creatively go find some good people and make them look off the chain. My whole mission has been the guy that’s just been working on the outside of the game, just trying to make myself look like it’s inside the game, if that makes any sense.

What should people expect from this film?

A lot of females who watch the movie cry. They cry because of what happens to Nixon, and it’s one of those cringe movies… [There’s an antagonist]. That character’s name is Slice, played by Jordan Lee Brown. It’s one of the movies where you’re going to say, “Run,” and you’re going to speak out loud when you watch this saying “No, don’t do that” or “Please don’t.” It’s going to make your hair stand up when you watch this film, so it was one of those where you want to turn it off because you don’t want to see what’s about to happen next, and it’s not a scary movie. It’s so real how these characters came along, and [the actors] made it feel so authentic and [honest].