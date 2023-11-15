The parents of global pop icon Taylor Swift and NFL superstar Travis Kelce will add to the hype and hysteria of the upcoming Monday Night Football game as the two families will reportedly meet for the first time.

Kelce, a future Hall of Fame tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, will face off with the Philadelphia Eagles on November 20, 2023, in Philadelphia, according to TMZ. This game not only pits Kelce against his brother, Jason Kelce, the heralded center for the Eagles. This marquee game represents a rematch of the thrilling Super Bowl LVII that the Chiefs won 38-35 behind the MVP exploits of quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Undoubtedly, the NFL will capitalize on the appearance of Andrea and Scott Swift and Donna and Ed Kelce in the same luxury suite. When Kelce began dating at the beginning of the 2023-24 NFL season, ESPN reported that Kelce’s jersey and other memorabilia sales skyrocketed by 400 percent in the week after the star couple first appeared together at one of his games.

There is no word yet if Taylor Swift can make the game with her parents. Her world tour has touched down in Brazil, and she will perform a pair of shows this weekend in Rio de Janeiro.

Meanwhile, on their shared “New Heights” podcast, undoubtedly an ode to their hometown of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, Travis Kelce joked to his brother Jason that he “Got him over to the good side, baby,” referring to Scott Swift’s switching allegiance from the Eagles to the Chiefs.

Travis Kelce further needled his brother, adding, “Just one by one, getting all the good ones to come on over,” he said, referring to his singer-girlfriend, a lifelong Chiefs fan.

Jason Kelce kept the joke going by playfully chastising Swift’s father, Scott, for allegedly becoming a Chiefs fan.

“What are we doing, Scott? You’re gonna let this man’s devilish good looks and relationship with your daughter sway you from a lifetime of fandom, Scott? Ridiculous.”