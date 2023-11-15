Los Angeles-based songwriter Brandy Haze has released a new music video for her single “Say Something,” a soulful exploration of self-love and acceptance. The video, directed by Haze and cinematographed by Dana Rice Productions, is part of her latest project, Where We Left Off.

Haze’s unique blend of contemporary R&B, trap, house, and pop dance beats continues to captivate audiences.

Haze spoke to rolling out, explaining why she chose to use AI technology in the editing process of the video.

When it comes to “Say Something,” what was the inspiration behind that specific song?

It’s about how I feel here [living] in Los Angeles. It seems like guys don’t like to initiate conversations. They seem to think that women should approach them. I’m like, “Hey, if you like me, just tell me.” The song came from that sentiment. If someone doesn’t say anything, you never know their feelings. I’ve had people reach out to me saying they liked me a long time ago or wanted to talk to me at some event. I don’t think my resting b—- face is that intimidating.

What does your project Where We Left Off mean to you personally?

This project is fun for me. It’s upbeat, energetic, and has elements of soul, which I love. It’s a snapshot of where I left off in my life. All my projects talk about what’s going on in my life. It’s a sequel to Unfortunate, where you meet someone and realize they didn’t add anything to your life. It was unfortunate to know them. Then we move on to Where We Left Off, which tells other types of stories, both happy and sad times.

What components do you add to your music videos to showcase the type of artist you are? Can you describe the colors or set design?

For my most recent video, “Say Something,” I used a vintage theme with pastel colors. I also used AI to expand some scenes in the music video. It was my first time doing something like that. Being able to incorporate technology with vintage elements was amazing.

Is AI technology helping or hurting the landscape of music?

I think it’s helping. I know there’s this debate with the music side [of things], but in terms of technology, people can get things completed super fast with AI technology. This is great because everybody wants content. I think it helps [with speed], if you know how to use it, you just have to learn how to adapt to the change.

Do you have any tips for aspiring artists?

People often want everything to be perfect and spend a lot of money to do something extravagant. You just need to use your resources and find people willing to work with you. It can be difficult, but there are a lot of people who can help you. You can go to film schools, recording schools, or learn it yourself. There’s no time like the present to get started.