Two men charged in ‘largest-ever’ counterfeit goods seizure

Homeland Security agents and the New York Police Department conducted what federal authorities announced Wednesday as “the largest seizure of counterfeit goods in U.S. history,” and with the booty they also collected two real suspects.

More than a billion dollars’ worth of purses, shoes, sunglasses and all kinds of designer goods — about 219,000 items — were seized from Manhattan storage facilities, resulting in the arrests of Adama Sow, 38, of Queens, N.Y., and Abdulai Jalloh, 48, of New York City.

“As alleged, the defendants used a Manhattan storage facility as a distribution center for massive amounts of knock-off designer goods,” U.S. attorney Damian Williams said. “The seizures announced today consist of merchandise with over a billion dollars in estimated retail value, the largest-ever seizure of counterfeit goods in U.S. history. This is a testament to the commitment of this Office and its law enforcement partners to combat counterfeit trafficking in New York City.”

The two men charged face up to 10 years in prison if convicted. Indictments allege that they have been distributing counterfeit goods since at least January.

The valuation of the goods seized, $1.03 billion, was based on the manufacturer’s suggested retail prices for the real thing. In all likelihood, federal authorities said, the goods would not have fetched $1 billion on the street.