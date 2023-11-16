Cardi B and Offset lead ensemble cast of ‘Baby Shark’ the movie

Cardi B has made no qualms about her love of the viral “Baby Shark” song, once even doing a runway walk to it in an video posted on her Instagram.

The “Bongos” rapper is taking that love to the big screen in the soon to be released “major ocean picture” Baby Shark’s Big Movie. The best part is she’ll get to share the experience with her family as her husband Offset, and kids, Kulture and Wave, will join her as part of the ensemble cast that also features Lance Bass of N’Sync and K-Pop boy band, ENHYPEN.

Cardi and clan will voice animated versions of themselves with their characters Sharki B, Offshark, Kulture Sharki and Wavey Shark as they join Baby Shark (Kimiko Glenn) in his quest to save his best friend from a crazed jealous pop star who’s trying to steal a special song from the pair. During his journey, he befriends a boy band of belugas (ENHYPEN) and also happens upon a memorable television announcer named Lance Bass, of course to be played by Lance Bass.

Baby Shark’s Big Movie is scheduled to premiere on both Nickelodeon and Paramount+ on Dec. 8.

See the official trailer below.