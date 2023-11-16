Megan Rapinoe commemorated the end of her playing career by reiterating her lack of belief in God.

Rapinoe, widely regarded as one of the greatest women’s soccer players ever, played her final game on Nov. 11 as the OL Reign lost 2-1 to Gotham FC in the 2023 National Women’s Soccer League Championship. Rapinoe went down with what she thought was an Achilles injury six minutes into the match.

“I’m not a religious person or anything, and if there wasn’t [a] God, and this is further proof that there isn’t,” Rapinoe said, “this is f—-d up. It’s just f—-d up, you know? It’s like six minutes in, and [I] f—ing eat my Achilles.”

The athlete’s comments went viral and became a discussion point on social media.

“Narcissism at its finest,” former ESPN anchor Sage Steele posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The fact she even has an Achilles to tear and breath to complain about it is proof there is a God,” former NFL tight end Benjamin Watson posted. “Acting like she [is] the first person ever to tear an Achilles.”

‘This was nasty,” X user, @danaoneika posted. “And if you’re not religious, then don’t say anything at all. EW.”

“What she did was a cry out for a God that she knows exists,” Virgil Walker said on “Fearless with Jason Whitlock.”