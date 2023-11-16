In a bold move to cater to the diverse skincare needs of women of color, OLAY has unveiled a range of products that are as effective as they are luxurious. The lineup includes their latest offering, OLAY Super Serum, a potent blend of ingredients designed to rejuvenate and nourish skin.
@olay
Super Serum is THE all-in-one serum designed for all skin tones & types. Get it here on Tiktok!
According to senior beauty scientist, Dr. Rolanda J. Wilkerson, some of the active ingredients in the serum include Vitamin E, Vitamin C, Niacinamide, Alpha Hydroxy Acid and Peptide.
@olay
No wonder Super Serum is Olay’s most powerful serum! Shop today on TikTok.
In addition to the serum, Olay’s Revitalizing and Hydrating Hand and Body Lotion with Vitamin C is a game-changer, promising to deliver intense hydration and a radiant glow. The same benefits are offered by the Olay Revitalizing and Hydrating Hand and Body Wash with Vitamin C, which cleanses without stripping the skin of its natural oils.
Grammy-nominated artist Coco Jones showed how she used the combination below.
@olay
“@Olay keeps my skin on GLOW” – @cocojones
The Niacinamide Hydrating Moisturizer is a must-have for those seeking to combat dryness and achieve a balanced complexion.
@olay
Shoutout to our ingredient queens! After all, it’s what’s on the inside that counts 👇 ❤️ Moisturizer containing niacinamide that is 99% pure ✨ Super Serum containing 5 superstar ingredients #mostpeopleignore #niacinamide #skincareingredients #olayskincare #ingredientpercentages
The TikTok creator below demonstrated how combining the Super Serum and the Niacinamide Hydrating Moisturizer with the Vitamin C Brightening Cleanser is also a skincare hack. The cleanser is a powerhouse product that helps brighten and even out skin tone.
For best results, include the Hydrating Mineral SPF in this four-step routine for sun protection all year long.
@olay
Who says you need a 10 step routine to see real results? – 1️⃣Cleanse with Vitamin C Brightening Cleanser! 2️⃣Treat skin with Super Serum! 3️⃣Moisturize with Niacinamide Hydrating Moisturizer! 4️⃣Lock it all in with Hydrating Mineral SPF! #skincare #10steproutine #glowingskin #beauty #lowmaintenence
In other news, OLAY teamed up with Christian Siriano, their chief drop officer, on Nov. 11 to release a holiday collection. The collection includes a makeup bag, slippers, a robe and the brand’s 5-in-1 Super Serum.
This exclusive collection is available in OLAY’s TikTok shop, making it easily accessible to the platform’s user base.
@olay
Strut into the holidays with the Christian Siriano x Olay collection! Shop NOW on TikTok shop.
For women of color who have reservations about which products to use, OLAY offers a solution. The brand’s product finder tool is designed to help you identify the products that are best suited to your specific skincare needs.
@olay
✨ICYMI✨ Olay.com now features a Product Finder made w/ you and your skin in mind! #skincare #Olay #products #moisturizer