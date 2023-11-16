Rashad Richey discusses novel neural invention at Black Physicists conference

KNOXVILLE, TENN – Nov. 12, 2023 – Emmy-nominated broadcaster, researcher, and scholar, Rashad Richey, a prominent figure in academia and public discourse, captivated attendees at the National Society of Black Physicists Conference in Knoxville, Tennessee, with his presentation about life, the “interconnectedness of physics,” and his groundbreaking invention, the Neurological Brain Entrainment Device. Richey was granted provisional patent status for his invention by the United States Patent & Trademark Office, and according to the invention abstract, “Brainwave entrainment, also referred to as brainwave synchronization or neural entrainment, refers to the observation that brainwaves (large-scale electrical oscillations in the brain) will naturally synchronize to the rhythm of periodic external stimuli, such as flickering lights, speech, music, or tactile stimuli. As different conscious states can be associated with different dominant brainwave frequencies, it is hypothesized that brainwave entrainment might induce a desired state. To provide this stimuli in a convenient manner, the present invention comprises a neurological brain entrainment device.” Richey’s research seems to parallel research being done at MIT and utilizes biomodulation modalities to enhance cognition, yielding promising results in case studies. Based on the results from a case study respondent who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, symptoms related to her condition seemingly reversed, and cognitive abilities returned. Alzheimer’s is the fifth leading cause of death for Americans 65 and over, and there is no known cure for the disease. The device has been approved for clinical trials in 2024.

Speaking to a distinguished audience of physicists, scholars, and physics students from diverse backgrounds, the closing plenary presenter served as the electrifying charge to end the three-day conference. Richey, being just as unorthodox at the conference as he is in media, left the stage after his presentation, asked for a floor mic, and took questions from every audience member. “This proved to be one of the most pivotal, eye-opening, and engaging moments,” said one physics student. A physics professor from North Carolina A&T University attending the conference noted that Richey’s quantum phantasmagoria effect theoretical framework provides a fascinating bridge to how the human mind interacts with the quantum world.

The conference was held at the world-renowned Knoxville Convention Center, where some of the greatest minds in academia have gathered. Richey’s speech began with a personal journey that resonated deeply with the audience. He shared his upbringing as a foster child and his involvement in gang life as a teenager. “Science was my favorite subject as a child, but it was taken from me. When I became an adult, I took it back,” Richey said. His opening allowed the audience to gain a profound understanding of the adversity he overcame. This courageous sharing served as a reminder to all attendees that every individual, regardless of their background or past challenges, holds infinite potential. He seamlessly connected his experiences to his research interests and invention.

The conference brought together a distinguished group, including esteemed physics professor, higher education leader, and past NSBP president Dr. Willie Rockward. Physics students from across America and many traveling from nations abroad filled the room with vibrant energy and a deep sense of intellectual curiosity, creating the perfect blend for an engaging and captivating experience.

Richey’s influential voice on societal issues has placed him at the forefront of thought leadership and now at the intersection of science, society, policy, and justice, making him unique to the era.

The National Society of Black Physicists, led by incoming president and physicist Dr. Stephen Roberson, a highly respected leader in the community, provides a platform for Black physicists to unite, exchange ideas, and foster collaborations. This event marked a significant milestone in advancing diversity and connection in the physicist community. The conference was sponsored by notable institutions and organizations, including the University of Tennessee Knoxville, Office of Naval Research Science and Technology, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, National Science Foundation, US Department of Energy, Corning, American Physical Society, Heising-Simons Foundation, Optica (formerly OSA), Team Up Together, Los Alamos National Laboratory, Morgan State University, Facility for Rare Isotope Beams, Goddard Space Flight Center, and Associated Universities Inc. Cornell University and MIT were present at the conference as well, highlighting the strength of the Black physicists’ community.

Richey is a Visiting Scholar at Clark Atlanta University, a professor of Physics and Department Chair at Paris Graduate School, and a professor of Business at Morris Bown College. His lectures include the University of Michigan, Reinhardt University, University of West Georgia, Mercer University, and Morehouse School of Medicine to name a few. He holds several advanced degrees, including completing doctoral studies in federal policy reform at Clark Atlanta University, a Master of Science in Neuroscience from the University of Pacific, Master of Science in Applied Physics & Quantum Mechanics from Universidad Empresarial, Doctor of Law (LLD) from Azteca University, and after attending Birmingham School of Law for 2 years, Richey transferred to Renaissance University (the university has a partnership with University of Montreal law faculty) finishing his Juris Doctor. After completing his JD, Richey accepted a position as Director of Global Legal Operations at the International Law Group of Human and Civil Rights Attorneys, P.C., also known as The Fairness Firm, with offices in the US, Canada, France, Spain, and Cape Town, South Africa.

Currently, Richey is completing his Ph.D. in the quantum physics research program at Paris Graduate School, where he received the Presidential Scholar Scholarship through their Innovative Knowledge Institute. His research focus is quantum physics, biophysics, and neuro-physics. Richey’s book, Ancient Egyptian Mastery of Quantum Physics, Vibratory Frequency, and Geometric Sciences: An Overview of Complex Scientific Applications in Ancient Cultures, quickly became a bestselling physics genre book on the Amazon platform.