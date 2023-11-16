‘Rolling out’ and Lexus showcase new era of luxury with AI Music Lab experience

On Nov. 14, rolling out and Lexus hosted an evening of luxury and technology with an exclusive event showcasing the first-ever Lexus TX. Featuring the rolling out AI Music Lab, a new generative AI platform enabling users to create samples and tracks that expand beyond today’s musical genres, the innovative vehicle offered guests a unique hands-on experience.

Upon arriving, guests were able to walk into a red-carpet experience for pictures and, from there, enjoyed music, food, and drinks.

Guests created playlists from featured musical talents, DJs Trauma, Traci Steele, Mix Master David, and Princess Cut.

DJ Traci Steele, DJ Princess Cut, and Mix Master David took a moment to show gratitude to Lexus and rolling out, while also introducing the commercial they shot to promote the Lexus TX and the AI Music Lab.

“In the car, you can create music like a studio,” Steele said.

For the remainder of the night, guests listened to DJ Traci Steele mix and master sounds on the turntables while still enjoy the Lexus TX experience.