According to his ex, Cassie, producer and musician Sean Combs really has been a “Bad Boy for Life.” In a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, she has accused Diddy of sexual assault, sex trafficking. physical beatings and rape.

“After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships,” read a statement by Cassie, whose real name is Casandra Ventura. “With the expiration of New York’s Adult Survivors Act fast approaching, it became clear that this was an opportunity to speak up about the trauma I have experienced and that I will be recovering from for the rest of my life.”

Cassie’s attorney, Douglas Wigdor, added in his statement, “No human should have to endure what Ms. Ventura has endured. Her ability and willingness to speak up against the abuse she suffered, and seeking to hold accountable her abuser and those who enabled the abuse, is a testament to her strength and resilience.”

Combs’ attorney immediately denied Ventura’s claims.

“Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations,” attorney Ben Brafman said in an emailed statement. “For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail. Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’ reputation and seeking a pay day.”

This story will be updated as details become available.