The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers honored three industry-shifters at the 2023 Women Behind The Music event in Atlanta on Nov. 16. Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Summer Walker; Love Renaissance executive vice president and general manager Amber Grimes; and Atlantic Records senior director of A&R Sammye-Ruth Scott each received plaques for their efforts within the entertainment space.

“I just want to say I really appreciate being recognized,” Walker, who openly battles social anxiety, told the packed room of supporters and flashing cameras in a speech at the event. “I want y’all to understand, I really do appreciate it because I’m extremely nonchalant, and it doesn’t look like it, but I am.

“I’m very proud of everyone who was honored tonight, and I want everyone to give a round of applause to all of the hard-working Black women in this room.”

After the event, rolling out spoke to Scott about receiving the honor.

What was it like being recognized by ASCAP?

It feels amazing, especially with the women [who’ve] been honored, Amber Grimes and Summer Walker. I love both of them. I’m a fan of Summer Walker, [and] Amber Grimes and I came up in this together. So it feels amazing.

Like you mentioned, this was a full-circle moment for you and Amber.

How far do you think people can go if they work together with their peers?

I’m a firm believer, and I always say to any group of people I’m talking to it’s imperative to network across. It’s just as important as it is to network up.

I went to school with so many people who are doing amazing things in the industry, like Cam Kirk. We went to college together before he took pictures. In the last few years, I did the biggest deal with him that no other label has ever done. So, it’s all about utilizing your resources and looking at the people who are side by side with you.

What do you do at your label?

I’m an A&R. I’m a talent scout. I’m a psychiatrist. I’m a babysitter. I’m an arm to cry on. I’m literally a jack of all trades.

What role do you think a lack of artist development plays in the current state of hip-hop?

I think it’s very imperative with all the instant gratification that’s like the popcorn, these bubble gum artists, you hear one record, and you don’t hear anything else from them. For myself and for Atlantic Records, we are firm believers in artist development. My artist, Kaliii, that I signed, literally, I signed her two and a half years ago. It’s been a work in progress from single after single to project to studio sessions. Her trusting me in the studio sessions, rehearsals, everything you can think of, that’s what we’ve done with Kaliii. I think she’s a perfect example. She’s had an amazing year, so shout out to Kaliii.