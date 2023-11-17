ComplexCon 2023 unveils new experiences from eBay, Espolòn and Toyota

LOS ANGELES – Complex announced eBay, Espolòn and Toyota as the title sponsors for this year’s ComplexCon, the expertly-curated festival of the future bringing together the world’s most influential brands and artists for an immersive and unforgettable weekend of style, sneakers, art, food, music, inspiration and more. The culture-defining festival will return to the Long Beach Convention Center for two back-to-back days on Saturday, Nov. 18 and Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. Additional details on ComplexCon’s new and returning experiences will be announced soon.

ComplexCon 2023’s diverse offering of experiences and activations are made possible by the following major partnerships and sponsors:

EBay – Official ComplexCon Marketplace Sponsor

As the title sponsor of ComplexCon, eBay will return to the festival with an interactive experience highlighting the marketplace’s unparalleled selection of authentic luxury and collectible goods – including handbags, watches, sneakers, and more – available with eBay Authenticity Guarantee. The activation will showcase the many tools and services eBay has developed to support trust and confidence for buying and selling coveted luxury goods on the marketplace.

Espolòn – Official ComplexCon Tequila Sponsor

On the heels of successful streetwear collaborations, Espolòn® Tequila will be popping up in Long Beach, CA at ComplexCon as the Official Tequila Sponsor. This year, Espolòn Tequila will be debuting a unique Día de los Muertos experience on the ComplexCon show floor where the brand will be unveiling limited-edition apparel, an artist partnership and offering exclusive on-site apparel customization opportunities for attendees. In addition, guests can explore the Espolòn Cantina, an immersive experience, at the First We Feast Lagoon.

“We’re thrilled to continue celebrating modern Mexico through unique partnerships with like-minded Hispanic innovators and creators,” says Sean Yelle, Senior Category Marketing Director, Campari USA. “This year, we’re excited to bring some major surprises to ComplexCon including an exclusive streetwear collaboration that captures the essence of Espolòn Tequila and the vibrant culture we passionately embrace.”

Toyota – Official ComplexCon Auto Sponsor

Toyota returns to ComplexCon with year two of its ‘Nudge’ campaign, this year aimed at supporting and uplifting Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The “Nudge Button” is an online tab being introduced this year that when activated, prompts the company to contribute one dollar to America’s Black colleges. The button, accessible at AftertheNudge.com, can be depressed as often as ten times per day, per individual, to help reach Toyota’s goal of donating $300,000 to these institutions in 2023.

Also, for the second consecutive year, Toyota will be the presenting sponsor of Community Week, a two-day event at Long Beach Polytechnic High School featuring workshops, mentorship and engaging hands-on panel discussions. Those workshops will then be brought to the ComplexCon show floor, enabling the entire ComplexCon community to participate. The week will then be capped off with the official “ComplexCon After Party,” brought to you by Toyota.

CACTUS PLANT FLEA MARKET will serve as ComplexCon 2023’s official Artistic Director. ComplexCon will once again host its iconic ComplexCon(versations) speaker series featuring distinguished voices from across mediums that define what’s now and next in culture, including the much anticipated Sneaker of the Year panel lead by Joe La Puma. As part of the epic festival experience, the First We Feast Lagoon will return in full force with the hottest, most delicious, “can’t-get-them-anywhere-else” dishes, hosts, and events from Hot Ones and First We Feast.

VIP and general admission tickets are currently available at ComplexCon.com. For more information and to stay updated on the latest news, follow @complexcon on TikTok, Twitter and Instagram.