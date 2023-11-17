International hairstylist Damienne Flagler is set to host her annual Laceland Free Fest on Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to midnight. Attendees can expect complimentary beauty services, free wigs, food, and live entertainment.

The beauty event, which Flagler likens to a Jordan release, draws thousands for a day of style, self-expression, and giveaways. Featured performers include rapper and entrepreneur Amy Luciani, the rap group Taylor Girlz, and artist Juiicy 2xs.

Flagler’s vision for the event extends beyond beauty, aiming to foster community and empowerment. The event also serves as a platform for local talent, adding a cultural dimension to the festivities.

Flagler spoke to rolling out about the event.

What inspired the Laceland Free Fest?

The inspiration behind Laceland Free Fest was wanting to give back in a major way to my local community while raising awareness about my salon and products. I wanted to create an event that makes everyone feel beautiful right before the holidays. A lot of people don’t have the resources for luxury hair, services, and wigs. Laceland Free Fest allows me to contribute and pour into other people by making them feel beautiful.

How does Laceland Free Fest move the culture forward each year?

The event is moving the community forward by showing that everyone isn’t out to make a dollar. The event shows humanity, care, and concern for the residents who service the salon on a regular basis. This event is moving the community forward by having celebrity hairstylists, makeup artists, and beauty professionals alike come together to give back to the community in a major way right in time for the holiday season.