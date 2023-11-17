Diddy accused of blowing up Kid Cudi‘s car in jealous rage over Cassie

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been accused of blowing up Kid Cudi‘s car in the rapper’s driveway.

The 54-year-old music mogul is at the center of astonishing claims made in a bombshell lawsuit by his 37-year-old former girlfriend Cassie – born Casandra Ventura – that he trapped her in a drug and alcohol-fueled relationship and allegedly physically and sexually abused her for years.

It’s now emerged that her shock filing, submitted on Thursday, Nov. 16 in New York, also contains the allegation Combs targeted rapper Cudi, 39, after he apparently discovered the performer — whose real name is Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi — was wooing Cassie.

The court documents state Combs grew so “enraged” about her suspected new romance that he warned her around the time of Paris Fashion Week in 2012 he would “blow up” Cudi’s car.

“Around that time, Kid Cudi’s car exploded in his driveway,” the complaint says.

A spokesperson for Cudi has told The New York Times Cassie’s claims regarding the incident are “all true.”

“Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations,” Combs’ attorney Benjamin Brafman, 75, told the New York Post‘s Page Six.

“For the past 6 months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail. Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday,” Brafman added.

Cassie also alleges that when she battled to leave the allegedly abusive relationship with Combs, she would be sucked back in by his entourage.

“Over the years that Mr. Combs abused Ms. Ventura physically and sexually, she again and again tried to escape his tight hold over her life. Every time she hid, Mr. Combs’s vast network of corporations and affiliated entities found her, and those who worked for Mr. Combs’ companies implored her to return to him,” her filing states.