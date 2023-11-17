7 eye health exercises to improve your double vision after having a stroke

The aftermath of a stroke can bring about various challenges, affecting not only mobility but also sensory functions such as vision. Double vision, also known as diplopia, is a common visual impairment that stroke survivors may encounter. This condition occurs when the eyes struggle to align correctly, leading to the perception of two images instead of one. Fortunately, targeted exercises enhance eye health and alleviate double vision after a stroke. In this article, we will explore seven practical exercises that can play a crucial role in improving post-stroke double vision.

1. Pencil push-ups: Improve eye coordination by focusing on a close-moving pencil

Pencil push-ups are a classic and effective exercise to enhance eye coordination and convergence. You can begin by holding a pencil vertically at arm’s length, focusing on the lettering. Slowly bring the pencil closer to your nose while maintaining focus. Could you stop when you notice double vision and hold the position for a few seconds? Gradually move the pencil back to its original position. Repeat this process 10-15 times to increase the number as your eyes strengthen.

2. Visual flexibility exercise: Near-far exercises for eye adjustment and flexibility

This exercise encourages the eyes to adjust between near and far distances, promoting flexibility. Find a small object and hold it close to your face, focusing on it for a few seconds. Then, shift your gaze to a distant object, keeping that focus for another few seconds. Repeat this process for 5-10 minutes, gradually extending the duration as your eye muscles become more resilient.

3. Improving eye tracking through controlled movement with distinct objects

Enhancing eye tracking ability is crucial in overcoming double vision. Use an object with distinct features, like a small toy or a colorful sticker. Move the object slowly from side to side while keeping your head still. Follow the object with your eyes, ensuring a smooth and controlled movement. Repeat this exercise for 10-15 repetitions, gradually increasing the pace as your eye coordination improves.

4. Brock String Exercise: Enhances eye alignment through focused gaze on colored beads along a string

A Brock string is a simple yet effective tool for improving eye alignment and depth perception. Hang the string at eye level and fixate your gaze on one of the colored beads. Focus on maintaining a single image of the bead while reducing the appearance of additional strings. Progressively move your gaze along the string, challenging your eyes to work together. Regular practice of the Brock string exercise can significantly contribute to reducing double vision.

5. Eye rolling: a simple yet effective exercise for enhancing eye movement and flexibility

While it may sound simplistic, controlled eye rolling is an excellent exercise for promoting eye movement and flexibility. Sit comfortably and slowly move your eyes in a circular motion, clockwise and counterclockwise. Perform this exercise for 2-3 minutes, ensuring a controlled and deliberate movement. Eye rolling helps to stretch and strengthen the muscles responsible for eye movement, contributing to improved vision.

6. Palming Technique: Alleviate eye strain through gentle warmth and relaxation

Palming is a relaxation technique that can alleviate eye strain and enhance overall visual comfort. Rub your palms together to generate warmth, and gently cup them over your closed eyes. Ensure no pressure is applied to the eyes, allowing the warmth to penetrate and relax the eye muscles. Practice palming for 5-10 minutes, especially during periods of extended visual concentration.

7. Focus Shifting: Alternating focus between near and far objects

This exercise involves shifting focus between two objects at different distances. Choose two objects—one near and one far—and focus on each alternately. This challenges your eyes to adjust quickly and accurately. Repeat this process for 10-15 repetitions, gradually increasing the difficulty by choosing objects at varying distances.

Recovering from a stroke involves not only physical rehabilitation but also addressing sensory impairments such as double vision. The exercises outlined in this article are designed to improve eye health and mitigate the challenges associated with post-stroke double vision. Remember, consistency is vital when undertaking these exercises. Consult with your health care provider or a vision specialist before starting any new eye health regimen, and tailor the exercises to your needs. With dedication and regular practice, these exercises can be valuable tools in your journey towards better vision and enhanced overall well-being after a stroke.

