Drake praises Taylor Swift, calls out Kanye West on new song ‘Red Button’

Drake has praised Taylor Swift and slammed rival Kanye West on his new song “Red Button.”

The “Rich Flex” rapper surprised fans by dropping the Scary Hours 3 EP, an extension to his latest LP For All the Dogs, at midnight on Nov. 16.

And he once again confirms he’s team Swift, hailing her the “only [one] that I ever rated,” while accusing West of teasing him by making him believe he’s going to make “peace” with him but “levitating” their feud instead.

He raps about the “Karma” hitmaker: “Only one that could make me drop the album just a little later. Rest of y’all, I treat y’all like you never made it/Leave your label devastated/Even when you pad the stats, period, I never hated.”

And of the “Jesus Walks” rapper, he spits: “Every time that Yeezy call the truce/He had my head inflated/Thinking we going to finally peace it up and get to levitating/Realized that everything premeditated.”

West and the “Look What You Made Me Do” hitmaker’s feud can be traced back to 2009, when the rap star interrupted Swift’s acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards.

In 2016, West enraged the pop star by spitting “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex” on 2016 track “Famous.”

His Drake feud has been ongoing for more than a decade.

“[When] I heard the song, I was like, ‘I’m done with this. If you want to be on bad terms, let’s be on bad terms, but just be real about it.’ And then he literally did the same thing to Drake. He gravely affected the trajectory of Drake’s family and their lives. It’s the same thing. Getting close to you, earning your trust, detonating you,” Swift said in a 2019 interview with Rolling Stone.