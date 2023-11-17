Lizzo admits having trust issues

Lizzo has “trust issues with the world.”

The 35-year-old singer used social media to reveal what she’s been up to over recent months, admitting that she’s been working on her music and her body.

Alongside a mirror selfie, Lizzo — who has more than 12 million Instagram followers — wrote on the photo-sharing platform: “Hi. I’m working … on music, myself, relationships with people and food, my anxiety, my body, my business, and my trust issues with the world … but they are deep now, deeper than they’ve ever been. Xoxo.”

Earlier this year, Lizzo admitted that she’s been forced to take her exercise regimen more seriously since she became a pop star.

The “Truth Hurts” hitmaker explained that her live performances demand a certain level of physical fitness.

Lizzo — whose real name is Melissa Jefferson — said on TikTok: “I have a very high-performance job. For 90 minutes a night, I have to do choreography, I have to sing, I have to dance, I have to rap, and I have to play the flute. And I have to emote, and hype a crowd in very tight clothes, sometimes clothes where it restricts my breathing.”

Lizzo loves performing for fans, but she’s also aware that she needs to maintain a good level of fitness in order to do her job.

“It’s fun. I love my job. It takes a lot of physical endurance to do what I do, and I used to be very rockstar lifestyle, used to throw myself around on the stage. As I got more professional in my career, I started to take the physical part more seriously,” she explained.