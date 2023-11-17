New music Friday: Cam The Artisan, André 3000, Drake, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz

Some of the top releases for the week of Nov. 17

The week of Nov. 17 brought a hefty amount of new releases. Here are some of the most notable new music releases for the fall Friday.

Atlanta artist Cam The Artisan recently released Art Samples Vol. 2, which features the popular single “Circles.”


André 3000 released his calm, instrumental album New Blue Sun.

Weeks after releasing For All The Dogs, Drake released Scary Hours 3, a direct response to critics, most notably Joe Budden, who criticized the 37-year-old artist’s lack of substance beyond cheap attempts to sound young and chasing hits as opposed to a mature project. This latest installment is nothing but lyrical tracks with clever bars over instrumentals from popular producers like Conductor Williams and The Alchemist.


Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz released Welcome 2 Collegrove, which features Usher, Benny The Butcher, Vory, Rick Ross and Marsha Ambrosius.

Lil Durk and OTF released Nightmares In The Trenches.

Jay Rock and Bongo ByTheWay released “Still That Way.”

YouTube video

Nicholas Craven and Boldy James released “Brand New Chanel Kicks.”

YouTube video

Key Glock released “Monaco.”

YouTube video

In the world of R&B, Ari Lennox released “Get Close.”

YouTube video

Queen Naija released After the Butterflies, which features Monica, YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Eric Bellinger.

RXKNephew and Harry Fraud released LIFE AFTER NEPH, which features Valee, Rx Papi, Z Money and TedsBudz.

E-40 released Rule of Thumb: Rule 1.

Rich Amiri released Ghetto Fabulous.

Lil Tony released 2 Sides 2 Every Story.

Big Moochie Grape released “Going Crazy.”

YouTube video

Lil Crix released “Iced Tea.”

YouTube video

Rah Swish released “I AM NOT HUMAN.”

YouTube video

Paul Wall and That Mexican OT released “Covered In Ice.”

YouTube video

Tamar Braxton released the holiday record “You Bring The Love.”

YouTube video

Kyla Imani released “Real To You.”

YouTube video

QC’s newest artist and Christian rapper EmanuelDaProphet collaborated with new labelmate Lil Yachty for “Daily Bread.”

YouTube video

Masego released the Kweku Saunderson Detroit Mix of “What You Wanna Try.”

YouTube video

Sugarhill Ddot released “My Baby.”

YouTube video

Jaz Karis released “Little Blue Moon.”

YouTube video

Katt Rockell released “The Christmas Song.”

Omarion released “The Usual.”

YouTube video

Matt B released “OGALA TRAVELER.”

YouTube video

Flau’Jae recently released “Perfect Timing.”

YouTube video

J Noa released “SPICY.”

YouTube video

Quincey White released “No Fairytales.”

YouTube video

Phathom released “Try Me.”

YouTube video

Jekasole released the bouncy and positive “Resurgence” single.

YouTube video

Czar Josh and Eluzai released THA IN-BETWEEN six-track EP.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:
Also read
What's new
ENTERTAINMENT
CULTURE
NEWS
BUSINESS
HEALTH
VIDEOS
SPECIALS