The week of Nov. 17 brought a hefty amount of new releases. Here are some of the most notable new music releases for the fall Friday.

Atlanta artist Cam The Artisan recently released Art Samples Vol. 2, which features the popular single “Circles.”

André 3000 released his calm, instrumental album New Blue Sun.

Weeks after releasing For All The Dogs, Drake released Scary Hours 3, a direct response to critics, most notably Joe Budden, who criticized the 37-year-old artist’s lack of substance beyond cheap attempts to sound young and chasing hits as opposed to a mature project. This latest installment is nothing but lyrical tracks with clever bars over instrumentals from popular producers like Conductor Williams and The Alchemist.

Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz released Welcome 2 Collegrove, which features Usher, Benny The Butcher, Vory, Rick Ross and Marsha Ambrosius.

Lil Durk and OTF released Nightmares In The Trenches.

Jay Rock and Bongo ByTheWay released “Still That Way.”

Nicholas Craven and Boldy James released “Brand New Chanel Kicks.”

Key Glock released “Monaco.”

In the world of R&B, Ari Lennox released “Get Close.”

Queen Naija released After the Butterflies, which features Monica, YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Eric Bellinger.

RXKNephew and Harry Fraud released LIFE AFTER NEPH, which features Valee, Rx Papi, Z Money and TedsBudz.

E-40 released Rule of Thumb: Rule 1.

Rich Amiri released Ghetto Fabulous.

Lil Tony released 2 Sides 2 Every Story.

Big Moochie Grape released “Going Crazy.”

Lil Crix released “Iced Tea.”

Rah Swish released “I AM NOT HUMAN.”

Paul Wall and That Mexican OT released “Covered In Ice.”

Tamar Braxton released the holiday record “You Bring The Love.”

Kyla Imani released “Real To You.”

QC’s newest artist and Christian rapper EmanuelDaProphet collaborated with new labelmate Lil Yachty for “Daily Bread.”

Masego released the Kweku Saunderson Detroit Mix of “What You Wanna Try.”

Sugarhill Ddot released “My Baby.”

Jaz Karis released “Little Blue Moon.”

Katt Rockell released “The Christmas Song.”

Omarion released “The Usual.”

Matt B released “OGALA TRAVELER.”

Flau’Jae recently released “Perfect Timing.”

J Noa released “SPICY.”

Quincey White released “No Fairytales.”

Phathom released “Try Me.”

Jekasole released the bouncy and positive “Resurgence” single.

Czar Josh and Eluzai released THA IN-BETWEEN six-track EP.