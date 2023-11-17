U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams (D-Ga.) and DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond were among the honorees announced Thursday by the Urban League of Greater Atlanta as part of its 2023 Equal Opportunity Day Celebration and fundraiser.

Thurmond, 70, who has been DeKalb’s chief executive officer since 2017, received the Community Partners Impact Award.

Williams, 45, who fulfilled the unexpired portion of the late John Lewis’ term in 2020, then won a landslide against Angela Stanton-King months later to hold on to the 5th Congressional District seat, was honored as a Champion for the People.

The festivities were hosted at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center by cuss-free Atlanta comedian Jonathan Slocumb, with an exceptional performance by Grammy-nominated singer Joe. Randy Koporc, the regional president for the Fifth Third Bank of Georgia, served as the event chair.

Dr. Brittany Marshall of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was honored as Young Professional of the Year. At the same time, Ron Brown, the Vice President for Community Impact at Target, was recognized for being Corporate Partner of the Year.

Jeff Maggs, a board member at the marketing firm Brunner, and Larry McHugh, a mentor at Georgia Tech’s Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC), were honored as Board Members of the Year.