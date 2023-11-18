David Oyelowo and Kaley Cuoco star in new action comedy ‘Role Play’

Though David Oyelowo is known for more dramatic roles like that of Martin Luther King Jr. in the blockbuster civil rights drama, Selma, the Oxford, England native is no stranger to the world of comedy having begun his career in films like Dog Eat Dog and The Best Man.

In getting back into the realm of comedy, Oyelowo is set to star alongside Kaley Cuoco (Big Bang Theory, The Wedding Ringer) in a new comedic action spy thriller for Prime Video called Role Play.

Oyelowo and Cuoco star as a seemingly normal married couple from a New Jersey suburb with two kids whose attempt to spice up their marriage goes completely left when engaging in a role-playing exercise and Oyelowo’s character, David, finds out his wife, Emma, has a secret double life as a hit woman.

“It’s a secret that David discovers when the couple decide to spice up their marriage with a little role play at a local hotel,” says the movie’s synopsis. “Their innocent night of fun becomes a deadly adventure where he attempts to help his wife as she does one last job.”

Role Play is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Jan. 12, 2024.

Check out the trailer below.