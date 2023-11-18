Megan Thee Stallion’s ex-boyfriend drops diss track (video)

Pardison Fontaine has spoken.

The longtime songwriter and ex-boyfriend of rap superstar Megan Thee Stallion has apparently responded to his former beau’s allegations about him cheating on her in her latest single, “Cobra.”

Pulled up, caught him cheatin’, gettin’ his d— sucked in the same spot I’m sleepin’

Lord, give me a break, I don’t know how much more of this s— I can take

Fontaine’s track went viral on Nov. 17.

“I’d like to apologize for no longer keeping up with your lies,” Fontaine said in the introduction of the track, “or supporting your habits to tell half truths. I hope this message reaches you well. I hope you get the help you need.”

In Fontaine’s song, he accuses The Stallion of having problems with accountability. He denies any wrongdoing during their relationship and said things were unclear when she left the country and wasn’t communicating with him. Fontaine rapped he wasn’t addressing “Megan Thee Stallion” in the song, but rather “Megan Thee Person.” He also claimed Thee Stallion didn’t start posting gym pictures until she got liposuction. he also explained that she released “Cobra” on his daughter’s birthday. In “Cobra,” Thee Stallion raps about being depressed.

I’ve never seen you take a drop of accountability

You fall out with every one in your vicinity

Is that depression or is it hostility?

Fontaine also claimed he caught Thee Stallion texting other men during their relationship.

You can listen to the full track for yourself below.