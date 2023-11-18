WellWithAll founder puts people over profit to affect health outcomes

This is a stark reality facing our community–Black Americans are four times more likely to die from stroke and 30-40 percent more likely to die from a heart attack, but there are minimal market options available that focus on preventative measures to combat these conditions. WellWithAll is an innovative health and wellness company that seeks to change that. These range of products attempt to ease the powerful and painful challenges experienced by Black, Brown and underserved communities when it comes to health disparity.

Founded by longtime friends and investors, Demond Martin and , the founders intend to put its money where its mouth is by pouring a significant portion of its profits into health equity for persons of color. WellWithAll is pledging 20 percent of its profits to fund on-the-ground health initiatives in these communities, with of a goal of investing $300 million over the next decade.

Given your background as an investor, what motivated you and your co-founder Carmichael Roberts to venture into the wellness industry with the launch of WellWithAll?

Giving back to our communities has long been a passion of mine. Three years ago, I found myself standing beside my child in an emergency room as they experienced a mental health crisis. At that moment, everything changed for my family and me. No one wants to see their child battling physical and mental health challenges.

Thankfully, I had the financial resources to get my child the help they needed, but what about those who don’t? The harsh reality that most communities of color face today is a reality in which the outcome for my loved one would’ve been drastically different, tragic or unjust. This was the spark to launch WellWithAll.

In your opinion, what critical gaps or challenges exist in the current healthcare and wellness landscape for underserved communities, particularly those of color, that WellWithAll aims to address?

Our communities have been overlooked in the health and wellness space since the beginning. Black people are 400 percent more likely to die from a stroke, and 30-40 percent more likely to die of a heart attack. Suicide rates among Black girls are skyrocketing. We’re seeing large gaps like this across the country, including throughout Atlanta, NYC, Charlotte, Detroit and Milwaukee. These issues stem from a deep history of systemic biases within our healthcare industry, which has caused our communities to face limited access to quality healthcare services and education.

Tell me about WellWithAll’s plans to allocate 20 percent of profits to support community health initiatives. What impact do you foresee this having in the long term?

Taking action is at the center of our brand, so we’re investing in on-the-ground organizations working tirelessly to directly address health disparities. We’re allocating 20 percent of our profits to support these efforts and plan to invest $300 million over the next 10 years. Through strategic partnerships, which are already underway in cities like Boston, Charlotte and Chicago, we’re working to build collaborative networks and power sustainable, community-centered solutions to these issues.

