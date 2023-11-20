50 Cent blasts Diddy for quickly settling lawsuit

50 Cent has taken another dig at Sean “Diddy” Combs after the rapper settled his ex-girlfriend’s rape and abuse lawsuit out of court.

The “In Da Club” performer, 48, first attacked Combs, 54, over the allegations contained in singer Cassie’s shock filing by saying on Instagram on Thursday, Nov. 16 when they emerged his fellow entertainer was “out here looking [eye emojis] CRAZY AS A MF.”

Hours after it was reported Combs had settled the bombshell suit, 50 said on Instagram — in a post that was deleted on Saturday [Nov. 18]: “LOL (laughing face emoji). He paid that money real quick, should have done that before the sharks [shark emoji] saw the blood in the water [red dripping blood emoji] and here they come in 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 every woman he put his hand on.”

As 50 — born Curtis James Jackson III — hit out at Diddy, the rapper’s attorney stressed the music mogul’s settlement of Cassie’s lawsuit was in “no way an admission of wrongdoing.”

Attorney Benjamin Brafman, 75, spoke out after it emerged his rapper client 54, had “amicably” settled with Cassie — born Casandra Ventura — after she submitted her filing at a New York court accusing him of rape, physical and psychological abuse and engaging in sex trafficking by making her have sex with male prostitutes while he watched during their decade-long relationship — all of which Diddy vehemently denied.

“Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing. Mr. Combs’ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best,” Brafman said on Saturday, Nov. 18

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support,” Diddy said on Friday, Nov. 17.