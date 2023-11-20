Adele reportedly confirms that she and Rich Paul are married

Global superstar Adele gave yet another strong hint that she and super-agent boyfriend Rich Paul are already married.

The 35-year-old British-bred singer, whose full name is Adele Laurie Blue Adkins but who is known mononymously as Adele, was in attendance at the Los Angeles show of her best buddy, English comedian Alan Carr, when she blurted without provocation that she had tied the knot.

According to the Daily Mail and The Jasmine Brand, when Carr inquired if anyone had said “I do” recently, Adele shouted out that she did, according to two people who were at the small intimate affair:

“I was at Alan Carr’s comedy show in LA tonight, and Adele was in the audience. Alan asked the crowd if anyone got married recently, and Adele shouted, ‘I did!'”

The second person added:

“I was at one of Alan Carr’s [British comedian] LA shows. It was a super small and intimate venue, maybe 75 people. Adele was sitting right behind me with a friend, having the best time,” the respondent began.

“Her security only came in to bring her snacks. She didn’t care if people knew she was there [and] was heckling him. [She and Alan are] best friends. When [Alan] asked if anyone got married recently, she yelled, “I did.” Super cute all around and was super sweet but dipped right before it ended.”

No one outside Adele and Paul’s inner circle knows if the architect of several multiplatinum albums was trolling her friend, who was making his American debut at the venue. There is also no indication if the bit by the comedian and singer was pre-planned to troll pop culture.

This is not the first time Adele has teased the world with news of nuptials done on the down low. During her ultra-successful Las Vegas residency in September 2023, a female fan enamored with Adele asked the singer if she would marry her.

Adele playfully responded that she could not marry her because she was not a lesbian and that her husband, presumably Paul, was in the audience.

Adele sparked marriage rumors by calling Rich Paul her 'husband' during a performance at her Las Vegas residency.

Adele was reacting to a fan who proposed to her, and she said, 'You can't marry me. I'm straight, my love, and my husband's here tonight.'pic.twitter.com/RWqGBy6dMS — Kulture news (@KnewsDigital) September 18, 2023

For his part, Paul has chosen to remain coy about whether they have already walked down the aisle together. In a recent interview with “CBS Mornings” host Gayle King, the host asked if it is appropriate to call Adele “Mrs. Paul” the next time she sees Adele.

Paul simply replied that she could call Adele whatever she liked.