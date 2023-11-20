A$AP Rocky says making children with Rihanna is their finest work

A$AP Rocky believes “making children” with Rihanna is their “best creation so far.”

The “I Smoked Away My Brain” rapper and the “Diamonds” singer are parents to sons RZA, 18 months, and 3-month-old Riot and despite the numerous crossovers in their respective careers, the 35-year-old musician doesn’t think they couldn’t collaborate in a better way than in their family life.

Asked by Complex magazine if he and Rihanna would collaborate on a project for Puma, where they are both creative directors of their respective lines, Rocky said: “What could we team up and just like f—ing smash and go crazy on? I think we do a real great job at collaborating and making children. I think that’s our best creation so far. Nothing’s better than that.”

Rocky went on to pay tribute to “a ghost designer named God,” who “shaped everything” for the couple.

“And we have these beautiful angels, so that’s the best collaboration,” he concluded.

It was previously claimed the “Umbrella” singer feels her family is “complete” now she’s had her second child.

“Rihanna feels her family is now complete. It’s something she’s always wanted,” and insider told People magazine recently.

The 35-year-old star previously hailed motherhood as “legendary and admitted she no longer “identifies” with the life she had before giving birth to her first son.

“Oh, my God, it’s legendary. It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever. You literally try to remember it — and there are photos of my life before — but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because … because it doesn’t matter,” Rihanna previously told British Vogue magazine about being a first-time mother.