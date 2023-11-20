Halle Bailey issues warning over pregnancy nose comments

Halle Bailey is warning fans there will be “h– to pay” if anyone else mentions her “pregnancy nose.”

The Little Mermaid actress, 23, has been at the center of rumors she is expecting a child with her 26-year-old rapper boyfriend DDG since it was claimed online her nose seemed bigger — a phenomenon many believe happens to women in the later stages of pregnancy.

“If I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it’s gonna be h— to pay. And you know why? ’Cause I am Black. I love my nose. [What are you] concerned about my nose for? Leave me the h— alone!” Bailey said on her Snapchat Story on Saturday, Nov. 18.

While shutting down the rumors around being pregnant based on her apparently changing nose shape, Bailey only showed her face and neck in the video.

She also avoided directly addressing the pregnancy speculation — leaving fans convinced she is expecting.

One responded to her video by saying: “Stop gaslighting us like we can’t tell you’re pregnant Halle.”

Another added: “We can tell your nose has spread. We had the same s— happen when we were pregnant.”

Rumors of the actress’ pregnancy began when she made a brief appearance in one of her boyfriend’s livestreams in August.

And in September, fans accused her of trying to hide a bump by wearing a flowy dress to the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

One guest at the event also told the New York Post‘s Page Six column Bailey seemed to be extra careful about being photographed and how she interacted with others at the do, adding: “Halle stayed away from the pink carpet so she would not be photographed.”

Bailey and DDG — whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. — also fueled pregnancy rumors in October when they were spotted doing chores in Santa Monica, California, together, with the actress wearing tracksuit bottoms and a massively oversized hoodie.

She also sported a large Nicole and Felicia dress to the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in London, sparking talk she was hiding a baby bump.

Bailey and DDG have been dating since at least January 2022, with the actress gushing to Cosmopolitan magazine the performer is her “first deep, deep, real love.”