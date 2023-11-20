Landry Fields is a man of many talents. The former NBA player, best known for his two-season stint with the New York Knicks from 2010-12, and as the current Atlanta Hawks general manager, once participated in another form of entertainment outside of basketball.

“See, once upon a time, Landry Fields was on a show called ‘Sing Your Face Off,'” Ernie Johnson said at an Atlanta YMCA during the Hawks’ announcement to add “The Y” patch to their uniforms. “Is that correct?”

“That literally has been under wraps for years,” Fields said, “and you guys blew it up literally in front of everybody.”

“And what Landry had to do, he had to impersonate a handful of singers,” Johnson said. “From Lionel Richie to [MC] Hammer to Pitbull.”

He also once did Nicki Minaj.

“I know you didn’t know I was coming with this today, but if you had to pick one of those three, could you entertain us just for a few seconds with either Lionel Richie, Hammer, or Pitbull?” Johnson asked.

The crowd, including Hawks’ star point guard Trae Young, began encouraging Landry to participate in the challenge. Fields then stood his 6-foot-7 frame up and turned his back to the audience before giving a dramatic turn and all-out performance of Richie’s “Dancing On The Ceiling.”

The performance received a standing ovation from everyone in the audience, from the children at the YMCA to Young and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.