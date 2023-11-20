Buddy Pough went out on top.

The longtime South Carolina State coach led the Bulldogs to a 44-17 win over Norfolk State on Nov. 18.

“Thank you for all your hard work, enthusiasm, getting up at 6 in the morning, all the different kinds of stuff we do to make this thing come together,” Pough said in his pregame speech, captured by HBCU Gameday. “I can tell you that it has been a wonderful existence for me, and I can tell you that all I’ve ever wanted was to give you the opportunity to enjoy a good, solid football program. I wanted you to experience the best of things.”

According to the Black Coaches Association, Pough finished his career with a 151-93 record at South Carolina State, three Black college football national championships, eight MEAC championships, and four MEAC Coach of the Year honors.

He is the Bulldogs’ all-time leader in wins and captured his lone Celebration Bowl victory over Jackson State and former head coach Deion Sanders in 2021. Six of his players are currently in the NFL: Joe Thomas, Javon Hargrave, Alex Taylor, Darius Leonard, Decobie Durant, and Antonio Hamilton.

Before coming to South Carolina State, Pough spent five seasons as an assistant at the University of South Carolina, the last three as the running backs coach under Lou Holtz.