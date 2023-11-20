How Rello’s ‘Still Trippin’ exhibit is encouraging people to see the fun in art

Rello sees the simple and fun things in art, and he wants others to do the same. The art designer was at ComplexCon 2023, where he showcased his “Still Trippin'” exhibit, celebrating the lighter side of art. With variations of cartoon characters such as Micky Mouse and “The Simpsons,” Rello wants people to experience relaxation and enjoyment when they see his work.

Rello spoke with rolling out about the vision of his work and how people can support Black designers.

What is your vision?

The mission is to show that art comes in many different shapes, [colors, and sizes] and has different meanings. I want to tell these stories and make it so that the hard-working nine-to-five man or woman can afford this and have it for their own. It has layers to it, even from the standpoint of making action figures. There are not many Black artists who are making action figures. I don’t have a distributor. It’s not like a distribution deal or a licensing deal. I show up as one indie team, and we do it like that. I also want people to see that if you study the craft and understand the business side of art, you can expand that way on your own if that’s how you want to do it.

What do you want people to feel when they see your artwork?

I want people to [have familiarity] at first glance. It’s going to be a little bit funny, a little bit anxious, and a little bit provoking, but mostly I make feel-good art. I make happy, fun, and mischievous art. I want you to have a good time with my stuff.

How can people support Black designers?

The easiest way is if you see a designer that you like or run into, before you put it on your inspiration board, support it. Because one problem across the board is people being inspired by something, but they’re not investing in that brand and that inspiration. They just, in a sense, love it and accidentally are just taken away from it. If you like something, buy it. It doesn’t have to be the most expensive thing like socks or a T-shirt, but if you like something, this is these people’s job, so just invest in it.