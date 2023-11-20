The 2023 Billboard Music Awards saw Taylor Swift and Drake each reach a career total of 39 wins, tying for the most awards at the BBMAs. Both artists have been chart rivals since their debuts in the 2000s, each boasting 13 No. 1 albums and 16 Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200.

Billboard reports that Swift leads in total weeks at No. 1 with 65 weeks, compared to Drake’s 35. However, on the Billboard Hot 100, Drake has the upper hand with 13 No. 1 hits and 76 Top 10 hits, compared to Swift’s 11 and 49, respectively.

Drake acknowledged Swift’s chart success in his song “Red Button” from his recent EP, Scary Hours 3.

Drake on Taylor Swift in new track "Red Button" “Taylor Swift the only n**** that I ever rated, Only one that could make me drop the album just a little later” pic.twitter.com/nna4cyDUNu — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 17, 2023

He also strategically delayed the release of his album Her Loss to avoid competing with Swift’s Midnights. The move paid off when Drake’s project knocked hers out of the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200.

Given their parallel success and mutual respect, one can’t help but wonder if a collaboration between these two music powerhouses might be on the horizon. Their combined talent and chart-topping history could create a musical masterpiece.

Over the years, Drake and Swift have developed a friendly rapport, often interacting warmly at awards shows and industry events. Yet, a couple of controversial moments on social media have had fans on the fence about their relationship.

All in all, Billboard says it is unlikely that any other artist will surpass Swift or Drake in the near future.

A Drake and Taylor Swift collab would break music lol — Daddy Fat Sax (@UnhUnh_GetMoney) November 17, 2023

Taylor Swift and Drake collab in the works or….👀 #ScaryHours3 — Sadé (@supersaiyansade) November 17, 2023