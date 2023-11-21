DeWanda Wise gets spooky in upcoming horror ‘Imaginary’

We’re getting our first look at the new Blumhouse horror film, Imaginary, starring budding starlet DeWanda Wise.

Most times an imaginary friend made up by a child is harmless, but for Wise’s character, Jessica, that doesn’t prove to be the case after her stepdaughter takes a liking to an old teddy bear according to the film’s synopsis.

“When Jessica (DeWanda Wise) moves back into her childhood home with her family, her youngest stepdaughter Alice (Pyper Braun) develops an eerie attachment to a stuffed bear named Chauncey she finds in the basement. Alice starts playing games with Chauncey that begin playful and become increasingly sinister. As Alice’s behavior becomes more and more concerning, Jessica intervenes only to realize Chauncey is much more than the stuffed toy bear she believed him to be.”

Starring alongside Wise in the film are Betty Buckley, Taegen Burns, Veronica Falcon and Tom Payne.

Imaginary is set to hit theaters on March 8, 2024.

See the eerie trailer below.