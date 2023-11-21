The second annual Black Girl Digital Awards, held on Nov. 5, was a night to remember. The celebrity-filled event was organized by founder Latoya Shambo who acknowledged women of color dominating the digital space. Hosted by Tiarra Monet and Crystal Herry, the evening also featured a keynote speech from lifestyle influencer Jackie Aina.

Radio and TV personality Jazzy McBee was one of those who attended. McBee, known for her dominance in the radio space, shared her thoughts on the evolution of media and the power of the microphone. She also discussed her transition into the digital space, both through her personal brand and as a TV personality.

Despite finding the shift slightly uncomfortable, McBee spoke to rolling out about how she is embracing the change and the opportunities it presents.

How does it feel to dominate the radio broadcast airwaves?

It’s humbling. Everybody always says that and it makes me uncomfortable a little bit because I’m humble. I’m finally realizing that I just stepped into the truth of it. I just thank everybody for acknowledging it.

When it comes to media, what is something you want to see change, or do you like what you see?

I feel like the evolution still has a way to go because I think everybody’s still trying to find their lanes with all the podcasts going on. Everybody wants to hold a mic. There’s still some fine-tuning but I love to see people finding their voice. We have to find the right type of voice because we have to be careful about the power that this mic holds. The stigma that we put out when we open our mouths, it’s very powerful, because a lot of times we influence a generation. We have to be careful with that. I don’t know if you’ve heard the saying, “Heavy is the head that wears the crown,” but we have to be extremely careful. I love what I’m seeing now, especially my Black and Brown girls doing their thing in the podcast and digital space. I’m loving it.

How are you contributing to improving and expanding the radio space?

With my own personal brand, I am diving into more of the digital space. Of course, I do more interviews, but people get to see it on the page or they see it on Streetz TV. I have something coming up but I’m also a TV personality. I was on TV One, so that was kind of different for me too. I’m inching into it but I’m getting used to it too.

As a prominent voice in radio, is it weird to transition to the realm of digital?

It is a little weird because I’m always the person doing the interviews. Now people are interviewing me and I’m just like, “I’m uncomfortable.” That’s the space that makes me want to get back into my comfort zone but now I’m just trying to walk into it.