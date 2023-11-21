Thanksgiving is known for its tradition and indulgence, often stirring thoughts of relationships and intimacy. The sensual nature of food, from its preparation to consumption, mirrors the dynamics of romance, offering a delicious metaphor for love and connection.
In some ways, your preferred Thanksgiving dish could even hint at your relationship desires. Check out the holiday soul food correlations below:
Turkey enthusiasts
You’re traditional and dependable, yet a bit of a diva. Some might even add, “Why so serious?” You seek stability in relationships, much like the turkey that consistently graces the Thanksgiving table. You’re not commitment-shy and often spearhead serious relationship discussions.
Cajun Butter Turkey 😋 this was a labor of LOVE #thanksgiving #turkeyrecipe #thanksgivingrecipes
Ham lovers
You’re fun and outgoing, much like the life of the party. You enjoy a lively relationship filled with laughter and joy, similar to the festive ham that adds a touch of excitement to the holiday vibes.
Easy af HONEY BAKED HAM🤩🤩🤩 #foryou #fyp #ummmcanunot #honeybakedham #thanksgiving #thanksgivingrecipes
Mac N Cheese fans
You’re warm and comforting. You seek a relationship that feels like home, just like this classic comfort food. Pay attention; your soulmate may be the one consistently laughing at your “cheesy” jokes.
Homemade Baked Mac and Cheese (9×13 pan, feeds 8-10 people): 2 1/2 cups of elbow noodles 64 oz chicken broth (optional, or use 64 oz of heavily salted water) 4 tbsp butter 4 rounded tbsp of all-purpose flour 3.5 cups heavy cream (half and half or whole milk works) 1 cup Colby jack cheese or triple cheddar blend (I used a blend of sharp cheddar, smoked white cheddar, and Colby jack cheese) 3/4 cup freshly shredded mozzarella for layering 1 1/2 cups of Colby jack and smoked cheddar for topping Baker’s Joy, oil or butter for greasing your baking dish Aluminum foil for covering Preheat Oven to 375 F for first 30 minutes COVERED, and increase heat to 400 F to bake UNCOVERED for 15-20 minutes. Allow the Mac to set for at least 15 minutes. #callmecandacetv #fromscratch #macandcheese #homemade #thanksgivingsidedish #friendsgiving #recipe
Dressing devotees
You’re adventurous and spontaneous. Due to the variety of ingredients you can add to this flavorful dish, you crave a relationship filled with surprises and new experiences.
Day 7 is a #howtocook specifically my grandmothers corn bread dressing she taught me years ago. It’s one of the most beloved dishes in my family. Full detailed video on my YouTube 🔗 in bio. Recipe below 🙏🏾 Cornbread 1 cup cornmeal 1 cup all-purpose flour 2 Eggs 4 tsp baking powder 1/4 cup of olive oil or vegetable oil 1/2 tsp salt 1 cup of milk 2-4 tbsp of sugar (optional I don’t use sugar) Dressing Chicken Broth (4 cups) Cream of Chicken (22 oz ) 1 box of Stove Top @kraftheinzus 1 Bell Pepper 1/2 Onion 2 Celery Stalks (6 inches) 2-4 tbsp Garlic Powder 2-4 tbsp Onion Powder 1 tbsp Sage Cornbread (from above) 1 stick of butter #cornbreaddressing #thanksgivingrecipe #thanksgivingrecipes #dressingrecipes #blacktiktok #howtocook
Collard greens fan club
You’re health-conscious and nurturing. You aim for a balanced relationship, much like this nutritious dish. Overall, you seem to have everything pulled together, but slow, tender loving is the key to the heart.
Thanksgiving essentials recipes #6 Collard Greens #fypシ #cooking #thanksgiving #thanksgivingdinner #greens #collardgreens
Yams lovers
You’re sweet and nurturing. Due to you knowing the commotion you stir, you desire a relationship filled with affection and warmth, much like the comforting yams.
Thanksgiving Essentials Candied Yams #thanksgiving #cooking #fyp #foodtiktok #candiedyams #sweetpotatoes
Mashed potatoes enthusiasts
You’re a softy who wears one’s heart on their sleeve. Due to this, you seek a relationship that’s easy and comforting, much like this creamy dish.
The creamiest mashed potatoes! Thanksgiving Series: Part 2 🥔 #recipe #mashedpotatoes
Cornbread fans
You’re simple, genuine, and the true “star” of the show. Most importantly, you know it too. You crave an honest and straightforward relationship, much like this humble dish. You’re not to be messed with because you only give someone one chance to get it right with you.
What’s your favorite side on Thanksgiving and why is it cornbread? 👀 #cornbread #honeybutter #honeybuttercornbread #fromscratch #cooktok #cooktocker #cookingathometiktoktv #thanksgiving #dinnerwithme #anytimeanyplace #fyp #fypシ #thanksgivingdinner
Sweet potato pie lovers
You’re patient and understanding, but you appreciate an organized, punctual lover. You know that good things take time, but you also see what you bring to the table.
Sweet Potato Pie 🍠 and here’s how to do it❗️✅🍁 Full recipe on letsplateitup . com ✅👨🏽🍳 . . #sweetpotato #sweetpotatoes #sweettooth #potatopie #recipe #pie #desserts #pie #thanksgiving #fyp #fy . . #sweetpotato #sweetpotatoes #sweettooth potatopie #recipe #pie #desserts #pie
Peach cobbler enthusiasts
You’re sweet but intentional. Like this extravagant dessert, you seek a relationship filled with love and indulgence. Some see you as difficult, but you just appreciate someone who makes you feel like the royalty you are.
Peach Cobbler #soulfood #foodtok #mrwalkercooks #foodtiktok #peachcobbler #thanksgiving #dessert #easyrecipe #pillsbury @veelaw2 #food #cooking #fyp
Cranberry fanatics
You’re unique and independent. You’re not afraid to stand out and be different. That’s what you value the most in a relationship: someone who loves all the quirkiness you bring.
Level Up that canned Cranberry Sauce! Just a teaspoon of ginger and a squeeze of fresh orange juice will do it! #cranberrysauce #thanksgiving #fyp #foodtiktok #blacktiktok #foryoupage #viraltiktok #foodie #blacktiktokcommunity #foodlover #foodtok #thanksgivingvibes #thanksgivingdinner #thanksgivingrecipes
As you savor your favorite dish this Thanksgiving, remember it might just be a delicious window into our personalities and hearts’ desires.