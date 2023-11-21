Thanksgiving is known for its tradition and indulgence, often stirring thoughts of relationships and intimacy. The sensual nature of food, from its preparation to consumption, mirrors the dynamics of romance, offering a delicious metaphor for love and connection.

In some ways, your preferred Thanksgiving dish could even hint at your relationship desires. Check out the holiday soul food correlations below:

Turkey enthusiasts

You’re traditional and dependable, yet a bit of a diva. Some might even add, “Why so serious?” You seek stability in relationships, much like the turkey that consistently graces the Thanksgiving table. You’re not commitment-shy and often spearhead serious relationship discussions.

Ham lovers

You’re fun and outgoing, much like the life of the party. You enjoy a lively relationship filled with laughter and joy, similar to the festive ham that adds a touch of excitement to the holiday vibes.

Mac N Cheese fans

You’re warm and comforting. You seek a relationship that feels like home, just like this classic comfort food. Pay attention; your soulmate may be the one consistently laughing at your “cheesy” jokes.

@callmecandace.tv Homemade Baked Mac and Cheese (9×13 pan, feeds 8-10 people): 2 1/2 cups of elbow noodles 64 oz chicken broth (optional, or use 64 oz of heavily salted water) 4 tbsp butter 4 rounded tbsp of all-purpose flour 3.5 cups heavy cream (half and half or whole milk works) 1 cup Colby jack cheese or triple cheddar blend (I used a blend of sharp cheddar, smoked white cheddar, and Colby jack cheese) 3/4 cup freshly shredded mozzarella for layering 1 1/2 cups of Colby jack and smoked cheddar for topping Baker’s Joy, oil or butter for greasing your baking dish Aluminum foil for covering Preheat Oven to 375 F for first 30 minutes COVERED, and increase heat to 400 F to bake UNCOVERED for 15-20 minutes. Allow the Mac to set for at least 15 minutes. #callmecandacetv #fromscratch #macandcheese #homemade #thanksgivingsidedish #friendsgiving #recipe ♬ original sound – Call Me Candace TV

Dressing devotees

You’re adventurous and spontaneous. Due to the variety of ingredients you can add to this flavorful dish, you crave a relationship filled with surprises and new experiences.

@thisisfenique Day 7 is a #howtocook specifically my grandmothers corn bread dressing she taught me years ago. It’s one of the most beloved dishes in my family. Full detailed video on my YouTube 🔗 in bio. Recipe below 🙏🏾 Cornbread 1 cup cornmeal 1 cup all-purpose flour 2 Eggs 4 tsp baking powder 1/4 cup of olive oil or vegetable oil 1/2 tsp salt 1 cup of milk 2-4 tbsp of sugar (optional I don’t use sugar) Dressing Chicken Broth (4 cups) Cream of Chicken (22 oz ) 1 box of Stove Top @kraftheinzus 1 Bell Pepper 1/2 Onion 2 Celery Stalks (6 inches) 2-4 tbsp Garlic Powder 2-4 tbsp Onion Powder 1 tbsp Sage Cornbread (from above) 1 stick of butter #cornbreaddressing #thanksgivingrecipe #thanksgivingrecipes #dressingrecipes #blacktiktok #howtocook ♬ Made You Look – Meghan Trainor

Collard greens fan club

You’re health-conscious and nurturing. You aim for a balanced relationship, much like this nutritious dish. Overall, you seem to have everything pulled together, but slow, tender loving is the key to the heart.

Yams lovers

You’re sweet and nurturing. Due to you knowing the commotion you stir, you desire a relationship filled with affection and warmth, much like the comforting yams.

Mashed potatoes enthusiasts

You’re a softy who wears one’s heart on their sleeve. Due to this, you seek a relationship that’s easy and comforting, much like this creamy dish.

Cornbread fans

You’re simple, genuine, and the true “star” of the show. Most importantly, you know it too. You crave an honest and straightforward relationship, much like this humble dish. You’re not to be messed with because you only give someone one chance to get it right with you.

Sweet potato pie lovers

You’re patient and understanding, but you appreciate an organized, punctual lover. You know that good things take time, but you also see what you bring to the table.

Peach cobbler enthusiasts

You’re sweet but intentional. Like this extravagant dessert, you seek a relationship filled with love and indulgence. Some see you as difficult, but you just appreciate someone who makes you feel like the royalty you are.

Cranberry fanatics

You’re unique and independent. You’re not afraid to stand out and be different. That’s what you value the most in a relationship: someone who loves all the quirkiness you bring.

As you savor your favorite dish this Thanksgiving, remember it might just be a delicious window into our personalities and hearts’ desires.