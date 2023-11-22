Diddy demanded Cassie get breast implants, then ordered immediate removal

In the aftermath of Cassie’s explosive lawsuit against her former longtime lover Diddy, information is leaking out describing the music mogul’s allegedly manipulative and controlling ways over the young singer.

This included the time when, according to Yahoo.com, Sean “Diddy” Combs allegedly made Cassie get breast implants, only to immediately demand the doctor remove them because they were too big, despite the very real health risks.

The website states that a “tearful Cassie” sat in silence as Diddy ordered Dr. Frank Ryan, a celebrity surgeon, to reverse the procedure the day Cassie came out of surgery.

“Diddy thought they could go right back into surgery, like now, and take them out,” Yahoo.com reports a source saying. “And Dr. Ryan was like, ‘No way,’ trying to explain to him that we should wait at least six months to see how it heals because she was just opened up.”

Diddy, however, was adamant that immediate surgery to remove the implants was required. “Diddy was like, ‘No, they’ve got to come out, call who you need to call, they’ve got to come out.’ ”

As has been reported ad nauseam, Cassie filed a lawsuit in federal court in Manhattan in New York accusing the Bad Boy boss of repeated physical and mental abuse, plying her with powerful drugs, and making her have sex with a bevy of male prostitutes while he masturbated during their sessions.

The person speaking with Yahoo.com stated they were pleasantly surprised that Casandra “Cassie” Ventura gathered up the gumption to finally sue her personal oppressor after a decade-long relationship.

“I never thought Cassie would ever come forward to talk about all of this,” the source said. “When she finally did yesterday, I was like, ‘thank God.’ I’m so happy she has the courage to do what she’s doing, and I was more than happy to come forward myself to describe the level of abuse that I saw she was enduring.”