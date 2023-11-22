Sean “Diddy” Combs and his Bad Boy record label have been named in a lawsuit that centers around a former executive who allegedly sexually assaulted his female assistant on multiple occasions.

This latest news about Bad Boy comes days after singer Cassie filed a lawsuit in Manhattan federal court against Diddy on similar charges — and more — during their decade-long relationship. Less than 24 hours after that filing last week, Cassie reportedly settled the case out of court for millions of dollars. Diddy denies any wrongdoing despite the payout.

In court documents filed by the unidentified woman and obtained by Rolling Stone, the unnamed woman said former president Harve Pierre allegedly used his position to groom, sexually assault, and incessantly harass his former assistant.

Jane Doe, as she is referred to in the legal documents, said Pierre pursued her “on multiple occasions in New York City and other locations throughout the country” during her tenure at Bad Boy between 2016 and 2017. She added that Pierre sexually assaulted her multiple times, and she has consequently suffered physical, emotional, and psychological injuries.

“Pierre used his position of authority as plaintiff’s boss to groom, exploit, and sexually assault her…Pierre engaged in a year-long pattern of grooming the plaintiff, leading to sexual harassment of the plaintiff and sexual assault,” Jane Doe asserts through her attorney.

Bad Boy notified the outlet that the company is aware of the lawsuit and is probing into the accusations.

“We have recently become aware of a lawsuit filed in New York by a former employee. The allegations are from many years ago that were never brought to the attention of the company. Neither the plaintiff nor the executive are current employees of the company. We are now investigating the allegations, and our top priority is the safety and well-being of our employees.”

Diddy is not personally accused of wrongdoing in the lawsuit. However, Jane Doe asserted in the documents that his Bad Boy label is culpable because they “should have known” that Pierre was unfit for his position.

Rolling Stone located Pierre’s LinkedIn account, which reveals Pierre began his tenure during Bad Boy’s infancy in 1992 and eventually rose to the position of president until he left the company in 2017. There is no word yet if Pierre’s exit from the company corresponds with the accusations by the female assistant.