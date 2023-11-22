Dwight Howard’s ex Royce Reed speaks out after sentencing for child neglect

Former reality TV star and NBA dancer Royce Reed may have avoided a jail sentence in her child neglect case.

According to reports, the ex-girlfriend of former NBA star Dwight Howard is going to enter a pre-trial diversion program in the case regarding their teenage son’s actions and behavior.

The former couple’s son “acted inappropriately with another child,” according to the court documents obtained by RadarOnline. The report states that the son was caught hanging with another child who was two years younger than him, which was against court orders. Braylon had inappropriately touched other children on previous occasions, which prompted the court order.

The court held Reed responsible for her child’s behavior and she was charged with a third-degree felony that was punishable by up to five years in prison. She turned herself into police headquarters in March 2022 and has been dealing with the matter for over a year and a half.

However, the court agreed to the pre-trial diversion program that will enable her to perform 100 hours of community service and enter an “improvement” class to avoid jail time.

“This is to notify you that this defendant has been approved for participation in the Pre-Trial Diversion Program and that this case is being continued pending contract signing and successful completion of Pre-Trial Diversion,” the court stated in the documents, according to the publication.

“If the defendant successfully completes this program of rehabilitation the case will be disposed of by an order of dismissal or a nolle prosequi. If the defendant fails to meet the program objectives the case will be re-evaluated, and this office will take appropriate action.”

Reed, a former dancer for the Orlando Magic and ex-star of “Basketball Wives,” recently addressed the matter with her son with reality show mogul Carlos King.

“Getting my son back home in his own bed was important to me,” said Reed in a statement to the outlet. “Now I’m waiting for the court to dismiss the case. It’s been over a year since I’ve waited for something to be done with this case.”